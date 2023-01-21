IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Smith: Overturning Roe v. Wade was just ‘the beginning’ for GOP

    04:53

  • Velshi: Trump's diminished status in GOP could make him a greater threat to democracy

    07:45

  • Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

    09:11

  • Joyce Chisale: Students of Malawi ‘still moving’ to reach their dreams

    08:21

  • Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak

    03:30

  • Lawrence: Insurrectionists are in charge of the House of Representatives

    13:26

  • K.I.N.D. students say ‘zikomo!’

    03:26

  • Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House

    05:28

  • George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’

    02:39

  • GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy

    02:39

  • Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing

    03:55

  • George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf

    05:33

  • McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations

    02:37

  • Ali Velshi: Republicans are taking the debt ceiling hostage

    08:15

  • ‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution

    07:06

  • Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos

    02:54

  • Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

    09:25

  • How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster

    04:14

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'

    02:47

The Last Word

'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course

04:56

Reginald Ellis, a Florida A&M Associate Professor of History and African American Studies, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s state education department blocking Florida high schools from offering a new AP African American Studies course.Jan. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course

    04:56
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Smith: Overturning Roe v. Wade was just ‘the beginning’ for GOP

    04:53

  • Velshi: Trump's diminished status in GOP could make him a greater threat to democracy

    07:45

  • Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

    09:11

  • Joyce Chisale: Students of Malawi ‘still moving’ to reach their dreams

    08:21

  • Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak

    03:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All