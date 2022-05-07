IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.

    05:22

  • GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Samuel Alito's lies did not stop in his confirmation hearing

    15:18

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

  • Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19

  • Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

    04:12

  • Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court

    05:51

  • Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

    03:24

  • ‘Deeply upsetting and shocking’: Wendy Davis on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:23

  • ‘Cruel and harmful’: Cecile Richards on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    07:10

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

    05:14

  • State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

    05:43

  • 'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill

    04:40

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'

    03:55

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

    05:57

  • Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral

    02:52

The Last Word

'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

04:26

MSNBC's Alicia Menendez speaks to Georgia State Rep. David Wilkerson and LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, about how new, highly-partisan redistricting maps have placed two predominantly Black communities in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's district.May 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.

    05:22

  • GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Samuel Alito's lies did not stop in his confirmation hearing

    15:18

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

  • Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All