IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35

  • How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    04:16

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is brightened’

    04:07

  • Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

    07:08

  • K.I.N.D. student sits at a desk for the first time

    07:31

  • Rachel Maddow on how she stumbled on forgotten history of 'Ultra'

    10:30

  • Navy Veteran thanks Speaker Pelosi for her leadership on LGBTQ rights

    06:18

  • Veteran GOP Strategist: Herschel Walker running for Senate 'was a ridiculous idea'

    01:25

  • Colorado shooting ‘a moment of crisis’ for LGBTQ community

    05:06

  • Cherokee Nation calls on Congress to fulfill 187-year-old promise

    04:33

  • Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning

    12:53

The Last Word

‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

04:35

Rep.-elect Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been chosen as the new Freshman Leadership Representative. She joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why the incoming House freshman democratic class is “more unified than ever.”Dec. 3, 2022

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All