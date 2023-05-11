IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Reckless & Dangerous': Rep. Jeffries blasts Trump for urging GOP to default

    12:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Mr. President, if you're listening...': Laurence Tribe on how to end GOP debt default crisis

    05:28

  • Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump

    19:07

  • Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06

  • Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

    06:17

  • Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’

    04:23

  • Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38

  • Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

    02:36

  • Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself

    05:43

  • Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26

  • Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

    10:29

  • Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis

    07:21

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges

    04:32

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

    12:42

  • Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

The Last Word

'Reckless & Dangerous': Rep. Jeffries blasts Trump for urging GOP to default

12:25

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to discuss Donald Trump's CNN town hall, during which the former president urged Congressional Republicans to default on the nation's debt, attacked E. Jean Carroll and lied constantly about January 6th, the 2020 election results, abortion, and more.May 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Reckless & Dangerous': Rep. Jeffries blasts Trump for urging GOP to default

    12:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Mr. President, if you're listening...': Laurence Tribe on how to end GOP debt default crisis

    05:28

  • Exclusive: Lawrence talks to E. Jean Carroll’s friend who testified against Trump

    19:07

  • Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06

  • Laurence Tribe: President’s ‘duty’ is to pay debts despite GOP giving him an ‘impossible choice‘

    06:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All