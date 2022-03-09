‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town
BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the town of Irpin, just northwest of Kyiv, has been pounded by Russian artillery and airstrikes for several days. Miller says, “Nobody that I spoke with thought that war would come to their door and now it has. And not only that, but it’s completely flattened residential blocks.”March 9, 2022
