IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump on Donald Trump’s criminal intent

    06:20

  • Lawrence: Why did it take so long for Pence to do the right thing?

    08:48

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12

  • Lawrence: Uvalde coverup ‘scheduled to last at least six months’

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    09:27

  • Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    04:09

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    07:01

  • Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    07:00

  • Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police

    15:36

  • David Hogg: This time is different

    03:59

  • Lawrence: For Republicans, ‘guns are more important than children’

    15:44

  • ‘Infuriating’: Teachers union president blasts GOP idea of arming teachers

    02:45

  • Lawrence: McConaughey gun safety speech may be most important an actor’s ever given

    20:29

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17

  • GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

The Last Word

‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

03:57

Presidential historian Michael Beschloss and Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and former Vice President Mike Pence’s silence as Donald Trump pressured him to overturn the election.June 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Trump on Donald Trump’s criminal intent

    06:20

  • Lawrence: Why did it take so long for Pence to do the right thing?

    08:48

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All