    'Pick your battle': Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11
The Last Word

‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

02:11

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to fellow MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan, author of the new book "Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking," about the challenges of debating Donald Trump and his allies, whose preferred debate tactic is to put out a “nonstop torrent of lies.”Feb. 28, 2023

Play All