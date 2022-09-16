IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Massachusetts AG Candidate blasts Gov. DeSantis’s ‘political stunt’

    02:19

  • Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary

    09:00
  • Now Playing

    'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    'They know what they're fighting for': Ukraine dominates Putin's army

    07:46

  • Sen. Whitehouse blasts ring-wing 'scheme' to control Supreme Court

    03:42

  • Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble

    07:54

  • Investigating Trump: Senate probing fmr. Fed's claim of politicized DOJ

    10:08

  • U.S. Amb. to UN: 'Surreal' to see Ukraine confront Russia as war began

    05:25

  • Support for Putin's war wavers on Russian State TV

    04:26

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers respond to DOJ with stunningly childish argument

    08:51

  • Chief Justice confused by questioning SCOTUS's legitimacy after Roe decision

    05:45

  • Indicted Bannon can’t be pardoned by Trump this time

    07:40

  • Lawrence: DOJ tells Trump-picked judge she's risking national security

    12:31

  • ‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

    04:47

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:19

  • ‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

    07:43

  • Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05

  • Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

    10:20

  • WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

    05:51

  • Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34

The Last Word

'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling

08:00

Legal experts Neal Katyal, Andrew Weissmann and Bradley Moss join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why a Trump-appointed judge’s ruling that classified docs seized from Donald Trump’s Florida home are not classified is “the end of the rule of law.”Sept. 16, 2022

  • Massachusetts AG Candidate blasts Gov. DeSantis’s ‘political stunt’

    02:19

  • Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary

    09:00
  • Now Playing

    'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    'They know what they're fighting for': Ukraine dominates Putin's army

    07:46

  • Sen. Whitehouse blasts ring-wing 'scheme' to control Supreme Court

    03:42

  • Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All