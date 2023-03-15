IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

06:22

Law professor Mary Ziegler tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell extreme abortion bills must be called out well before they have any chance of passing. Ziegler and law professor Michele Goodwin join to discuss the anti-abortion movement and, in particular, a bill under consideration in the South Carolina House of Representatives that could make abortion punishable by death.March 15, 2023

