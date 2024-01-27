IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lisa Rubin: Trump and his team “believe they are above the law”

    06:22

  • Can Trump get his donors to pay $83.3 million awarded to E. Jean Carroll?

    07:32
    'Time to make him pay': $83M is about holding Trump to account, Carroll atty. says

    04:44
    Ava DuVernay explores race and class in new film ‘Origin’

    09:07

  • Dem Party Chair: It’s ‘clear’ to WI voters Biden, not Trump, delivered on infrastructure

    04:03

  • Lawrence: Trump becomes first former President to testify as a defendant in his own trial

    04:53

  • Lawrence on why Biden was the big winner in New Hampshire

    09:19

  • Lawrence meets Lawrence in Malawi

    03:21

  • Dems shock GOP in DeSantis' Florida flipping red district blue

    04:07

  • Trump's weak NH primary performance shows MAGA is a failure, Dem strategist says

    03:03

  • Dems eye FL Senate seat: Mucarsel-Powell looks to unseat ‘extreme’ Rick Scott

    03:08

  • Sen. Warren: Trump & GOP ‘coming for everybody’ with nationwide abortion ban

    09:06

  • Lawrence: Trump is the first candidate to ever campaign for his right to commit any crime

    07:17

  • Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’

    06:13

  • Good chance Netanyahu may not be Israeli PM by year's end, expert says

    06:07

  • U.S. is producing a record 13.2 million barrels per day

    04:53

  • 'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

    07:23

  • Lawrence: Judge schools Trump lawyer on ‘Evidence 101’

    07:02

  • Sen. Baldwin on abortion rights: ‘Can’t stop fighting’ until Roe is ‘law of the land’

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump's court outbursts are 'the last thing competent Trump lawyers would want'

    08:28

The Last Word

'Time to make him pay': $83M is about holding Trump to account, Carroll atty. says

04:44

MSNBC's Ali Velshi shares details from the closing arguments of Donald Trump's civil case in which the jury awarded E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million  after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.Jan. 27, 2024

