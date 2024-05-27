IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘None of us are safe’: Louisiana mother denied medical care post-Roe
May 27, 202406:48

Kaitlyn Joshua was turned away from two emergency rooms and denied treatment while experiencing a miscarriage in Louisiana. She joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to share her story and discuss the consequences of a second Trump term.May 27, 2024

