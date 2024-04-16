IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'No more games': Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial's first day
April 16, 2024
    ‘No more games’: Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial’s first day

The Last Word

'No more games': Judge puts Trump lawyers on notice on criminal trial's first day

07:36

Just Security Fellow Adam Klasfeld has been covering Donald Trump's criminal trial from the Manhattan courtroom. Klasfeld and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the first day of the historic criminal trial of a former president.April 16, 2024

