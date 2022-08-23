IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself’

    09:12
The Last Word

‘Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself’

09:12

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell reports on the breaking news from The New York Times that former President Donald Trump had over 300 documents at Mar-a-Lago and that he personally went through the boxes himself in 2021.Aug. 23, 2022

    ‘Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself’

    09:12
