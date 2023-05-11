IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

'Mr. President, if you're listening...': Laurence Tribe on how to end GOP debt default crisis

05:28

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Laurence Tribe, who's advised three Democratic presidents on separation of powers and the 14th Amendment, to discuss what options Pres. Biden has to deal with the debt ceiling stalemate he is facing with House Republicans.May 11, 2023

