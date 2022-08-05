IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

'Monumental consequences': Why Trump is facing real legal trouble

05:07

MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell speaks to Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate prosecutor, and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor for Bloomberg Opinion, about the news that former President Trump’s legal team has been having discussions with the Justice Department over issues of executive privilege as they investigate January 6th.Aug. 5, 2022

