IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake and GOP egging on supporters with election denial

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    ‘Like a bulldog’: Professor Tribe reacts to new Trump special counsel

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse blasts conservative SCOTUS justices for doing rich right-wing's business

    04:40

  • MI Secy. of State: We must ‘run towards the fire’ to protect democracy

    04:44

  • Experts lay out Trump’s possible crimes in Georgia election probe

    06:34

  • Lawrence: Trump will lose more sleep because of DOJ special prosecutor

    08:06

  • Fmr. Obama AG Holder: ‘Federal charges have to be brought’ against Trump

    05:27

  • Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’

    07:51

  • Karen Bass on becoming first woman mayor of Los Angeles

    03:42

  • Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

    04:57

  • Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country

    02:39

  • Lawrence: The Republican Party is ‘in ruin’

    11:17

  • Deadly explosion in Poland is ‘ultimately Russia’s fault,’ says Yale professor

    06:40

  • Lawrence: Trump wrongly thinks running again will shield him from DOJ

    08:15

  • Goldman: Despite 2024 bid, Trump’s criminal defense strategy will ‘fall on deaf ears’ at DOJ

    03:44

  • Ron Klain on Democrats’ historic midterm wins

    02:48

  • Lawrence: Meet the man who ‘saw through the red wave delusion’

    06:28

  • Lawrence: Sen. Gary Peters is a ‘hero’ to Senate Democrats

    09:05

  • NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State

    06:22

  • NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

    07:31

The Last Word

‘Like a bulldog’: Professor Tribe reacts to new Trump special counsel

05:30

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about how the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing the Justice Department’s investigations into former President Donald Trump will impact the pace of the probes and any possible indictments that may come.Nov. 22, 2022

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake and GOP egging on supporters with election denial

    03:24
  • Now Playing

    ‘Like a bulldog’: Professor Tribe reacts to new Trump special counsel

    05:30
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse blasts conservative SCOTUS justices for doing rich right-wing's business

    04:40

  • MI Secy. of State: We must ‘run towards the fire’ to protect democracy

    04:44

  • Experts lay out Trump’s possible crimes in Georgia election probe

    06:34

  • Lawrence: Trump will lose more sleep because of DOJ special prosecutor

    08:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All