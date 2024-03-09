IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Life-changing!': Educator on Biden plan forgiving student loans
March 9, 202406:58

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

The Last Word

'Life-changing!': Educator on Biden plan forgiving student loans

06:58

Jessica Saint-Cloud, a community college professor and physician's assistant, joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss President Biden's policy that has helped her and so many other public servants by forgiving their student loan debt.March 9, 2024

