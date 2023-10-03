IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Legally it's irrelevant': Weissmann torches Trump fraud case excuse

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still has no plan to avert a government shutdown

    03:41

  • Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’

    04:59

  • 'A critical, existential point': Unions backing each other to take on big business

    07:35

  • Sen. Fetterman to Sen. Menendez: 'Why haven't you resigned?'

    03:37

  • ‘Democracy is on the line’ in 2024 says AZ Secretary of State

    05:46

  • 'Weakest Speaker in history': Rep. Frost blasts McCarthy for 'fake' impeachment inquiry

    08:22

  • Biden & Sen. Bob Casey join striking UAW workers on the picket line

    05:20

  • Lawrence: What are they going to call Trump Tower if Donald Trump loses it?

    06:52

  • Lawrence: Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to remove her from Jack Smith’s 2020 election case

    05:38

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Kevin McCarthy 'has an opportunity to stop this'

    02:06

  • Cassidy Hutchinson on parallels with Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield

    10:54

  • 'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

    05:18

  • Hutchinson is a ‘key voice’ for prosecutors in Trump cases says Jen Psaki

    04:03

  • Lawrence: In a year of Defendant Trump, Democrats must deal with Defendant Menendez

    15:27

  • Biden announces White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    04:00

  • Paul Butler: Trump 'prefers lousy lawyers' who tell him what he wants to hear

    01:52

  • Pre-trial hearing in Trump civil case leads judge to ‘literally’ pound the bench

    04:17

  • ‘The tail wagging the dog:’ Rep. Clyburn on McCarthy’s leadership

    08:01

  • Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

    06:28

The Last Word

'Legally it's irrelevant': Weissmann torches Trump fraud case excuse

02:45

MSNBC Legal Analyst Andrew Weissmann joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and discusses Donald Trump reacting to the fraud case he faces in New York. Outside the courtroom Monday, Trump effectively said the loans were all paid back so there should be no case.Oct. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Legally it's irrelevant': Weissmann torches Trump fraud case excuse

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still has no plan to avert a government shutdown

    03:41

  • Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’

    04:59

  • 'A critical, existential point': Unions backing each other to take on big business

    07:35

  • Sen. Fetterman to Sen. Menendez: 'Why haven't you resigned?'

    03:37

  • ‘Democracy is on the line’ in 2024 says AZ Secretary of State

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All