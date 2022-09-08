IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

    04:47

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    ‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05

  • Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

    10:20

  • WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

    05:51

  • Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34

  • Ron Johnson’s opponent: Johnson ‘serves himself,’ not Wisconsin

    04:46

  • What’s missing from the stolen documents

    05:32

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

    06:11

  • Rep. Clyburn: ‘Must find common ground’ to move America forward

    06:22

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  • Lawrence: Trump got caught with classified docs in his desk

    12:09

  • Democrat Shapiro gets boost from GOP officials in Pennsylvania Governor’s Race

    04:19

  • 'Electable' examines America's highest unbroken glass ceiling

    04:42

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: Crackpot caucus is growing within the GOP

    04:01

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham lied because he’s ‘afraid’ of his own words

    12:14

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'

    02:15

  • Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

    03:56

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump

    12:26

The Last Word

‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

07:43

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe about the ruling by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon naming a special master to review government documents seized from Trump’s Florida home and the unique legal challenges Trump’s influence on the Judiciary system present to the Justice Department’s investigations.Sept. 8, 2022

  • ‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

    04:47

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    ‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05

  • Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

    10:20

  • WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All