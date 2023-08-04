IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'It seems like an admission': Trump's lawyer makes things worse for Trump

The Last Word

'It seems like an admission': Trump's lawyer makes things worse for Trump

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell shares the latest comments by Trump attorney John Lauro with MSNBC Legal Analysts Andrew Weissmann and Barbara McQuade and former lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy.Aug. 4, 2023

    'It seems like an admission': Trump's lawyer makes things worse for Trump

