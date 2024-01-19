IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

    07:23

  • Lawrence: Judge schools Trump lawyer on ‘Evidence 101’

    07:02
    'It's absurd': Barbara McQuade destroys Trump's absolute immunity argument

    01:35
    Sen. Baldwin on abortion rights: ‘Can’t stop fighting’ until Roe is ‘law of the land’

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump's court outbursts are 'the last thing competent Trump lawyers would want'

    08:28

  • Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS could limit agency experts 'who can call BS' on big business

    03:25

  • Judge to Trump lawyer: 'Refresh your memory' on how to enter evidence

    02:01

  • Ed O’Neill: ‘Slap in the face’ for alma mater YSU to make GOP election denier president

    08:48

  • Lawrence: Alina Habba is the ‘worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far’

    06:05

  • Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments

    03:25

  • Newark teens win right to vote in school board elections

    06:51

  • Dems will be the ‘adults in the room’ and avert shutdown House Budget Cmte. Dem says

    05:30

  • Rep. Swalwell: Voters will bury MAGAism at the ballot box

    06:01

  • Dereliction of duty: Constitution ‘is pretty clear’ that Trump violated his oath

    06:29

  • Trump immunity argument 'impossible to take seriously,’ historian says

    04:06

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump's principal occupation is now defendant

    05:44

  • Katyal: Defendant Trump is the biggest litigation magnet

    01:55

  • ‘Trump’s awfulness’ being discounted in 2024, Dem strategist says

    03:12

  • ‘A ridiculous argument’: Professor Tribe on Trump’s presidential immunity hearing

    06:47

  • Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen

    08:05

The Last Word

'It's absurd': Barbara McQuade destroys Trump's absolute immunity argument

01:35

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses Donald Trump's latest claim that presidents need to have unlimited immunity to do the job of commander-in-chief with MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade.Jan. 19, 2024

