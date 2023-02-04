'It must stop!': TN Dems blast GOP Gov. for blocking federal HIV funds

TN State Rep. John Ray Clemmons tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that the GOP Governor’s “heartless and offensive” decision to refuse $8 million in federal HIV funds amid far right anti-LGBTQ culture wars is the “GOP playing politics with people’s lives.” HIV/AIDS activist Mia Cotton details how her organization will be unable to help stop the spread in marginalized communities with the loss of preventive services.Feb. 4, 2023