'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.Aug. 16, 2022