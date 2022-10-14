'I want to punch him out': Pelosi on Trump saying he'd come to Capitol on Jan. 6

Newly revealed video shows Speaker Pelosi's furious response to Donald Trump saying he would march to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, just before the violent insurrection Trump incited began. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks with fmr. U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss.Oct. 14, 2022