  • Tennis star fights for Ukraine

  • Russians edge closer to Kyiv

  • Addressing the Ukrainian refugee crisis

    ‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war

    Presidential historian: Large conflicts don’t begin as large conflicts

  • Yovanovitch: Trump White House insiders say he would've pulled U.S. out of NATO

  • “Please help us save our children and our parents”: Member of Ukrainian Parliament

  • ‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion

  • Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

  • U.S. collecting evidence of Russian war crimes

  • Diplomacy vs. escalation in Ukraine

  • Fact-check: Fox's Tucker Carlson caught amplifying Kremlin claims

  • Putin excoriated on Russian TV in viral speech by U.S. diplomat, leading to Russian TV crackdown

  • Putin’s 'abyss': Biden sanctions czar on punishing Kremlin

  • Biden’s next steps to punish Putin

  • Reed family pleads for son’s release from Russia

  • Russia expands attacks on Ukrainian cities

  • Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Ukraine: History will see Putin's invasion as a 'blunder'

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy Advisor: Putin doesn’t have red lines

  • Col. Vindman: ‘We’re getting ready for a second offensive’

The Last Word

‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war

Olya Tymoshenkova fled Kharkiv with her young son and American partner, Christian Miller. Tymoshenkova and Miller join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss leaving the country they love and their hope to one day return.March 12, 2022

