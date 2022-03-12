‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war
Olya Tymoshenkova fled Kharkiv with her young son and American partner, Christian Miller. Tymoshenkova and Miller join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss leaving the country they love and their hope to one day return.March 12, 2022
