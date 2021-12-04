IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

    04:00

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

    07:28

  • NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’

    06:07

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship

    02:51

  • Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

    05:48

  • Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’

    06:18

  • Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?

    06:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency

    03:59

  • New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer

    06:02

  • Osterholm: Get vaccine and booster to prevent severe infection amid Omicron variant

    04:08

  • How to help K.I.N.D. this Giving Tuesday

    04:05

  • Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official

    02:55

  • SCOTUS to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

    05:13

  • 'Where's my stuff?’: Ali Velshi explains the reality of our supply chain issues

    08:12

  • Brittany Packnett Cunningham: Arbery guilty verdicts are the very least we're owed

    03:43

  • Stephanie Valencia: Democrats need to lean in to win Latino voters

    04:09

  • Rep. Gonzalez: Build Back Better Act will be ‘life-changing’

    04:45

  • Rep. Bass: ‘Despicable’ how defense attorneys dehumanized Ahmaud Arbery

    06:36

  • Molly Jong-Fast: President Biden needs an enemy

    05:41

The Last Word

‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

04:00

Rachel Mtambo shares how she is working to become a doctor thanks to a K.I.N.D. Fund scholarship.Dec. 4, 2021

  • ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

    04:00

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

    07:28

  • NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’

    06:07

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship

    02:51

  • Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

    05:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All