The Last Word

‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

10:41

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to MSNBC legal analysts Glenn Kirschner, Neal Katyal and Andrew Weissmann about the gag order hearing in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election case against Donald Trump and how the judges overseeing the matter treated the proceedings as “serious as a heart attack.”Nov. 21, 2023

