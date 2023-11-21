‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

Joyce Chisale: ‘I couldn’t have been in medical school’ without K.I.N.D.05:47
- Now Playing
‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order10:41
- UP NEXT
Kristof: Israel-Hamas war will ‘get worse before it maybe gets even worse’04:06
‘Democracy is on the line,’ Trump whistleblower announces run for Congress04:54
Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces07:40
Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor04:34
Lawrence: Trump wants a Perry Mason hearing in hush money case05:33
Lawrence: GOP condemning Rep. Santos don't fear him like they fear Trump08:49
Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case07:29
Biden hails 'constructive' Xi meeting with fentanyl & military comms deals03:57
Pussy Riot founder leads abortion protest at Indiana Supreme Court02:57
Dem Rep. Andy Kim on challenging Sen. Menendez: We need ‘integrity in our politics’04:58
Sen. Klobuchar blasts Tuberville: GOP must ‘stop playing politics’ with military04:59
Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case07:05
Rep. Gabe Amo sworn in as Rhode Island’s first Black member of Congress04:45
Lawrence: Donald Trump’s lawyers contradict themselves to Judge Chutkan01:59
Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down12:30
Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’09:37
‘We’re still smiling’: PA mom helps beat extremism in school board election05:38
PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’03:50
Joyce Chisale: ‘I couldn’t have been in medical school’ without K.I.N.D.05:47
- Now Playing
‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order10:41
- UP NEXT
Kristof: Israel-Hamas war will ‘get worse before it maybe gets even worse’04:06
‘Democracy is on the line,’ Trump whistleblower announces run for Congress04:54
Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces07:40
Fmr. gun exec. who condemned industry runs for Montana governor04:34
Play All