‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

White House Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden administration’s efforts with Israel to help Americans being held hostage in Gaza amid the “fog of war” and how the U.S. can support Israel in its mission to deter future attacks from Hamas that caused unprecedented “trauma.”Oct. 11, 2023