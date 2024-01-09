IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

'He's a loser': Biden likens Trump MAGA movement to lost cause of Confederacy

06:04

Yale historian David Blight and The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the similarities between the Confederate Lost Cause lie and what Professor Blight calls the “Trump Lost Cause.” Robinson says that like the Confederate lie that slavery was not the cause of the Civil War, Donald Trump’s election lie has “real-world consequences.” Jan. 9, 2024

