IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39

  • Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

    03:04

  • Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    03:32

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss McCarthy tape on Trump resigning after Jan. 6

    07:28

  • Putin will ‘take the blame’ when Ukraine war fails, Russia expert says

    05:13

  • Lawrence asks, ‘Is a vote for Republicans a vote to destroy democracy?’

    10:36

  • Stuart Stevens: ‘Autocracy wins when we can’t imagine democracy losing’

    01:52

  • 'Exhausted and tired': Michigan Democrat blasts GOP challenger's amoral attack

    03:12

  • 'My patriotism has a backbone': Combating GOP's politics of division

    04:04

  • 'They want to learn': Teacher in Kyiv keeps classes going as war rages

    03:30

  • Obamacare critic Sen. Grassley finally admits it's here to stay

    04:12

  • ‘Trump as a federal judge’: CDC mask rule nixed by Trump-picked judge

    02:39

  • Biden can seize Russian cash in U.S., Harvard law professor says

    08:02

  • Lviv attack ‘changed the dynamics of this war’

    02:12

  • ‘You’re going to lose!’: Missouri Dem calls out Republican's anti-trans bill

    08:51

  • Fintan O'Toole: Russia's 'feral' capitalism is a threat to democracy

    03:40

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy reveals why he feels like Bill Murray

    07:09

The Last Word

'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

09:11

Text messages that the January 6th Select Committee is in possession of show how many of Trump’s closest allies were reacting to the riot at Capitol in real time. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell walks through the newly-revealed messages and explains what they mean for Republicans and Donald Trump.April 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump is a 'black hole of need'

    03:39

  • Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

    03:04

  • Dem calls for policy change after fatal policing shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    03:32

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s ‘pledge of allegiance’ is to Donald Trump

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All