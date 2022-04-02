IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Grotesque': Judge torches and blocks Florida voter suppression bill

    05:14
The Last Word

'Grotesque': Judge torches and blocks Florida voter suppression bill

05:14

A federal judge issued a blistering ruling while blocking most provisions of Florida's Ron DeSantis-backed voter suppression law saying plainly that "the right to vote is under siege." MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart discusses with Texas Democrat and civil rights attorney Rep. Colin Allred.April 2, 2022

