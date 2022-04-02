IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Grotesque': Judge torches and blocks Florida voter suppression bill
A federal judge issued a blistering ruling while blocking most provisions of Florida's Ron DeSantis-backed voter suppression law saying plainly that "the right to vote is under siege." MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart discusses with Texas Democrat and civil rights attorney Rep. Colin Allred.
April 2, 2022 Read More
