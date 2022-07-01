IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential

    03:45

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

    09:51
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

    10:18

  • What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

    06:49

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

    06:56

  • Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37

  • Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

    02:10

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

    11:33

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: ‘This is not normal’

    02:27

  • Stacey Abrams: I’d protect election workers that Trump endangered

    07:35

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

  • Lawrence: Mark Shields was a ‘stranger to self-importance’

    08:32

  • Lawrence: ‘The Texas coverup is collapsing’

    10:14

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

The Last Word

'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

09:51

After Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and his daughter Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the full-circle moment that began with Rep. Clyburn urging candidate Joe Biden to commit to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court, an idea that stemmed from conversations with his daughters.July 1, 2022

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential

    03:45

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

    09:51
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

    10:18

  • What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

    06:49

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

    06:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All