'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

After Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and his daughter Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the full-circle moment that began with Rep. Clyburn urging candidate Joe Biden to commit to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court, an idea that stemmed from conversations with his daughters.July 1, 2022