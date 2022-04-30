IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill

04:40

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart speaks to Alabama Democrat State Representative Neil Rafferty about the news that the Justice Dept. has filed a lawsuit to challenge a controversial law banning gender-affirming care for transgender kids.April 30, 2022

