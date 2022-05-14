IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock

06:37

"Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets” follows the amateur traders who took down Wall Street in the GameStop short squeeze. Co-directors Drea Cooper and Zack Canepari join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to explain how it was about more than making money for the traders.May 14, 2022

