‘Cruel and harmful’: Cecile Richards on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

Cecile Richards, former President of Planned Parenthood, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe. v. Wade published by POLITICO. Richards tells O’Donnell, the “willingness to trade off women’s rights for people’s own political views is sickening.” Michele Bratcher Goodwin and Dahlia Lithwick also join the conversation.May 3, 2022