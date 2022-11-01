‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move

- Now Playing
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move03:42
- UP NEXT
Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'03:34
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin09:04
Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’04:52
Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments05:35
Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’03:26
AZ Sen. Kelly: ‘Dangerous’ election conspiracies ‘keep me up at night’05:32
Rep. Porter: GOP plays the blame game, Democrats have solutions to rising costs06:16
Lawrence on what was actually 'painful to watch' in Fetterman-Oz debate12:06
WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.04:57
Woodward: Trump and Kim Jong-un wrote to each other 'like teenagers'08:25
Lawrence: Bob Woodward proves Trump knew the Kim Jong-un letters are classified.04:16
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today09:31
Dems must be ‘vigilant’ against GOP attacks on democracy, Ted Kennedy biographer says09:56
Sen. Hassan: GOP challenger Bolduc ‘trying to hide how extreme’ he is04:31
Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master08:13
Obama Photographer: 'I had the best job in the White House'06:55
Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security07:53
Sen. Whitehouse: GOP scheme to capture SCOTUS started with secret 1971 memo03:29
Shapiro: Mastriano 'unfit to serve' due to 'hateful rhetoric'07:19
- Now Playing
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move03:42
- UP NEXT
Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'03:34
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin09:04
Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’04:52
Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments05:35
Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’03:26
Play All