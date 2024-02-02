IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

‘Big, big deal’: Sen. Sherrod Brown lauds passage of bipartisan tax bill

04:35

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the bipartisan tax deal, which passed overwhelmingly in the House, would mean to American families and residents of East Palestine, Ohio if it becomes law.Feb. 2, 2024

