  • Trump aide on classified document tape reportedly identified

  • 'We must not lose hope’: MA A.G. vows action after SCOTUS ends Affirmative Action

    'Beyond a disappointing result': Top educator torches Affirmative Action ruling

    Biden drags Republicans lauding his economic policies they voted against

  • Lawrence: Giuliani reaches proffer agreement with Special Prosecutor

  • Pussy Riot founder: Mutiny against Putin shows ‘the emperor is, in fact, naked’

  • Rep. Goldman: Dems seek to hold Chief Justice ‘to his word’ on ethical standards

  • Neal Katyal's 'unforgettable' argument prevails in SCOTUS case crucial to democracy

  • Lawrence: Trump says he lied and rustling papers were building plans, not classified docs

  • WATCH: Lawrence, lawyers demolish Trump’s defenses in docs case

  • ‘This is game over’: Andrew Weissmann on bombshell Trump audio recording

  • Rachel and Lawrence react to new audio evidence in Trump docs case

  • Supreme Court is ‘too powerful and too political,’ says Sen. Tina Smith

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Special Counsel responds to ‘unrealistic’ trial date set by Trump-appointed judge

  • BREAKING: Richard Engel on reports of attempted coup on Putin in Russia

  • ‘Rep. Santos is a complete fraud & liar’ says Rep. Robert Garcia

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Alito’s excuses are ‘so preposterous they’re almost incriminating’

  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware

  • Breaking: Lawrence reads the filing of the evidence DOJ has against Trump

  • Breaking: Trump team learns who will testify against Trump in classified documents case

The Last Word

'Beyond a disappointing result': Top educator torches Affirmative Action ruling

Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss her deep disappointment in the Supreme Court’s ruling ending Affirmative Action in college admissions.June 30, 2023

