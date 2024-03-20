IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'An unprecedented dumpster fire': Trump blasted by Dem strategist Simon Rosenberg
March 20, 202404:36
The Last Word

'An unprecedented dumpster fire': Trump blasted by Dem strategist Simon Rosenberg

04:36

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the Biden-Harris campaign’s big cash advantage over the Trump campaign as the Republican candidate’s fundraising declines and Trump’s many legal issues mount.March 20, 2024

