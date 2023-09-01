IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

The Last Word

‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

05:08

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Dr. Kavita Patel, and UC Davis Law Professor Mary Ziegler join MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace to discuss laws in Texas aimed at preventing people from traveling to access abortions and why other conservative states could be following Texas’s lead.Sept. 1, 2023

    ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

