'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers
April 13, 202412:59

  • Now Playing

    'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers

  • UP NEXT

The Last Word

'A confederacy of dunces!': Mom blasts TN GOP for advancing bill to arm teachers

12:59

MSNBC's Katie Phang speaks with Beth Gebhard, a Nashville mom whose kids survived the 2023 Covenant School shooting, and Tennessee Democratic State Representative Justin J. Pearson about Tennessee Senate Republicans advancing a bill that would allow some teachers to carry concealed guns. Rep. Pearson says legislation like this “puts our children at risk.”April 13, 2024

