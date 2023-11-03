IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: D.C. trial jury selection process moves ahead despite Trump delay tactics

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    'A bit of a doofus': Eric Trump is 'unusually ignorant & unsophisticated' Tim O'Brien says

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    Tim Snyder: Ukraine needs weapons faster to hurt Russian logistics

    05:05

  • Lawrence: Eric Trump wants you to think of him as a 'construction guy'

    01:51

  • TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump a no-show as Jr. testifies, but may show up for 'daddy's little girl'

    07:19

  • Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says

    03:55

  • How a Trump sycophant no one's heard of became House speaker

    04:44

  • Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions

    12:45

  • Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins

    07:36

  • 'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'

    01:15

  • ‘He's a danger to the rule of law’: Neal Katyal on Trump gag order

    07:46

  • Shooting victim's father on suspect's death: It will leave me empty forever

    04:37

  • Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree: Now's the time to make some real change

    05:16

  • Maine Gov. Janet Mills: Shooting suspect Robert Card is dead

    11:53

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP’s ‘complete takeover’ by MAGA

    04:25

  • U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say

    06:39

  • Pentagon: Biden orders ‘self-defense’ strikes in Syria facilities used by Iran

    06:22

  • ‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says

    04:48

  • Tim O’Brien: Trump cornered by Cohen testifying in NY fraud trial

    06:20

The Last Word

'A bit of a doofus': Eric Trump is 'unusually ignorant & unsophisticated' Tim O'Brien says

06:55

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses Eric Trump's contradictory testimony in New York's civil fraud trial against the Trump family businesses with Adam Klasfeld, Tim O'Brien, and Andrew Weissmann.Nov. 3, 2023

  • Lawrence: D.C. trial jury selection process moves ahead despite Trump delay tactics

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    'A bit of a doofus': Eric Trump is 'unusually ignorant & unsophisticated' Tim O'Brien says

    06:55
  • UP NEXT

    Tim Snyder: Ukraine needs weapons faster to hurt Russian logistics

    05:05

  • Lawrence: Eric Trump wants you to think of him as a 'construction guy'

    01:51

  • TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump a no-show as Jr. testifies, but may show up for 'daddy's little girl'

    07:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All