    You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

    11:12
The Beat with Ari

You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

11:12

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber interviews Charles Burnham, lawyer for Trump “co-conspirator” John Eastman. Burnham faces questions on his dealings with Special Counsel Jack Smith; the sedition and violence on Jan. 6; the winner of the 2020 election; and evidence regarding Eastman’s conduct and honesty. This is an excerpt of the longer interview that aired on “The Beat with Ari Melber.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) Aug. 7, 2023

    You lost: See Trump co-conspirator’s lawyer confronted over coup charges on live TV

    11:12
