After beating Trump, diverse coalition eyes wider reforms

The U.S. is making some measurable strides on diversity and civil rights, from surging voter registration in 2020 to the most diverse Congress ever, while also facing resurgent white supremacy and a growing racial gap in key economic areas. Civil rights leaders from several generations discuss the challenge ahead, the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and the evolution towards today's Black Lives Matter movement in this discussion hosted by MSNBC's Ari Melber, who has convened a series of these civil rights panels. Excerpts of this entire discussion aired on The Beat on MSNBC on the 53rd anniversary of King's assassination. The discussion featured Reverend Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network, and host of "PoliticsNation" here on MSNBC; Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and head of the Black to the Future Action Fund; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist and MSNBC contributor; and Courtland Cox, a leader in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the 1960s and a civil rights expert.