Write like Obama, listen to Coltrane: Jazz revival goes viral

Pres. Obama famously told his speechwriter to play John Coltrane while writing, a nod to the ongoing influence of classic jazz. The classic genre is reaching young and first time listener says more songs, go viral online, including a Duke Ellington cover from 23 year old Samara Joy, was just nominated for the best new artist Grammy. She talks to Ari Melber in this discussion heading into the Grammys. Feb. 3, 2023