Woke is the ‘new Black’: Erykah Badu on music, MAGA, evolving, real hip hop and ‘A.I. ancestors’

Top Republicans are attacking what they call “woke” politics, and even passing laws designed to “stop” a supposed woke agenda. The singer who first brought that concept to the culture, in “Master Teacher,” Erykah Badu, reflects on social justice, culture and “woke politics” today – one of several topics the four-time Grammy winner tackles in this extended discussion with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber. Badu discusses her singing, deep links to hip hop, personal evolution, spirituality and approach to the music industry and business in general, including her new cannabis line with “Cookies.” She also reacts to earlier moments and videos from her career, and engages with an “assessment” of her work that an artificial intelligence chat bot generated by drawing on public writings about her music and its message. This in-depth discussion is the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons (msnbc.com/mavericks)March 29, 2023