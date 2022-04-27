IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    With Twitter purchase, Does Elon Musk care about free speech more than money? I MSNBC

The Beat with Ari

With Twitter purchase, Does Elon Musk care about free speech more than money? I MSNBC

Billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is igniting debates about his professed plans to improve the platform. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, who practiced First Amendment law, reports on Musk's pitch for reforming Twitter, his record on business and free speech issues, and why the debates about the platform are complex, heated and often so political.  April 27, 2022

