Winning: Biden vax mandate gets shot in the arm from SCOTUS
06:09
The Supreme Court has upheld a strict vaccine mandate for Maine healthcare workers, proving how difficult it is to overturn vaccine requirements. Despite this, Republicans in 11 states are suing President Biden over his vaccine mandate. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how SCOTUS’ recent ruling signals the Court is on President Biden’s side, though the court has yet to hear a full case on this.Nov. 2, 2021