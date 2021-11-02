IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winning: Biden vax mandate gets shot in the arm from SCOTUS

The Supreme Court has upheld a strict vaccine mandate for Maine healthcare workers, proving how difficult it is to overturn vaccine requirements. Despite this, Republicans in 11 states are suing President Biden over his vaccine mandate. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how SCOTUS’ recent ruling signals the Court is on President Biden’s side, though the court has yet to hear a full case on this.Nov. 2, 2021

