Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way
President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, breaking a barrier the judge cited in her nomination speech. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on several reasons why her nomination stands out — including the rare experience of being a public defender, a background that no current Justice has — and attorneys Maya Wiley and Yodit Tewolde discuss the nomination.Feb. 26, 2022
