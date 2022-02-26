IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken at Supreme Court

    03:22

  • After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court

    03:23

  • Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

    11:49

  • 'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk' 

    10:16

  • Trump Legal Nightmare Ends? Top Prosecutors Bolt Criminal Case in NY

    03:52

  • Is Elon Musk helping the planet more than Greenpeace? MSNBC reports on electric car boom

    09:53

  • Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' mission

    10:42

  • Surrounded on all sides: Trump now faces several criminal and civil suits

    06:55

  • Trump loses bid to duck testifying as judge dismisses his 'Orwell-Humpty Dumpty' defense

    11:17

  • Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC

    09:13

  • As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight

    04:35

  • Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme

    06:05

  • McConnell roasted for 'nothing campaign' in echo of 'Seinfeld'

    06:22

  • NRA loses big: Gun safety activists win first case ever against a gunmaker

    06:25

  • Larry David's surprising link to Snoop Dogg: Curb it like it’s (hip) hop

    04:06

The Beat with Ari

Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way

08:43

President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, breaking a barrier the judge cited in her nomination speech. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on several reasons why her nomination stands out — including the rare experience of being a public defender, a background that no current Justice has — and attorneys Maya Wiley and Yodit Tewolde discuss the nomination.Feb. 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Winning: Biden Fulfills Vow to Break Supreme Court Barrier — And Adds Public Defender Cred Along the Way

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken at Supreme Court

    03:22

  • After Ousting Trump, Biden Makes Historic Pick to Diversify Supreme Court

    03:23

  • Biden Hits Putin’s ‘Naked Aggression’ and Leaves Sanctions Against Him on the Table

    11:49

  • 'Strange, Mysterious': Trump Criminal Probe Stalls as NY Prosecutors 'Walk' 

    10:16

  • Trump Legal Nightmare Ends? Top Prosecutors Bolt Criminal Case in NY

    03:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All