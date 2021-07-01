Will Trump be indicted after his Trump Org and CFO were charged?

The Trump Organization, after years of dodging various criminal and civil probes, is a criminal defendant along with the company’s CFO Allen Weisselberg. While the indictment includes fifteen years' worth of financial information, it doesn’t make any reference to Trump’s infamous taxes and it doesn’t say what Trump knew about the scheme. In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why Weisselberg’s cooperation is critical to the probe.